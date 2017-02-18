Why Bill Gates and others think the robot that steals your job should pay taxes - TechRepublic

It's no secret that the robot revolution is coming, and certain jobs will undeniably be casualties. Once those jobs are taken over by robots, one question that arises is what happens to the income tax that used to come from the human employee. Microsoft founder Bill Gates thinks the answer is simple: Tax the robots.

In a recent Quartz video, Gates explained that if, for example, a human worker does $50,000 worth of work, that income is taxed. "If a robot comes in to do the same thing, you'd think that we'd tax the robot at a similar level," Gates said in the video.

Gates explained that the goal of enabling robotics at scale is to free up human labor to take on tasks that require human empathy, such as teaching and caring for the elderly. So, if a factory worker is replaced by a robot, they could potentially be retrained to fill one of the roles that require more human understanding.