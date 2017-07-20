KENTUCKY: Republican Party Chair Fights Cops, Get Tasered During Indecent Exposure Arrest In Restroom - Joe.My.God.

A Kentucky Republican Party county chairman has resigned after he was arrested in Tennessee on charges of indecent exposure and resisting arrest in a department store, the GOP and police said. David Narramore, 54, of Whitesburg was arrested Saturday night in a Belk department store in Kingsport, Tenn., according to police there.

A store employee told officers that he was in a bathroom stall next to Narramore when Narramore began rubbing his foot against the employee’s. Narramore then exposed himself to the employee, according to police.