KENTUCKY: Republican Party Chair Fights Cops, Get Tasered During Indecent Exposure Arrest In Restroom - Joe.My.God.

Seeded by Veronikka View Original Article: joemygod.com
Seeded on Thu Jul 20, 2017 4:48 PM
    A Kentucky Republican Party county chairman has resigned after he was arrested in Tennessee on charges of indecent exposure and resisting arrest in a department store, the GOP and police said. David Narramore, 54, of Whitesburg was arrested Saturday night in a Belk department store in Kingsport, Tenn., according to police there.

    A store employee told officers that he was in a bathroom stall next to Narramore when Narramore began rubbing his foot against the employee’s. Narramore then exposed himself to the employee, according to police.

