Singer-songwriter K Anderson remade the classic, retro “Cheers” introduction into a trip down memory lane in LGBT nightlife history.

The “Cheers” introduction famously features vintage pictures from the bygone eras of old school bars and nightlife. Anderson replaced these pictures with historic images of LGBT nightlife. These photos capture gay nightlife in Berlin and Paris in the ’30s, Stonewall, the Mattachine Society and even the disco nights of the ’70s.