Bill Clinton wore a fetching navy pantsuit to honor Hillary Clinton's nomination for US president — Quartz

Tuesday night (July 26), Bill Clinton, the husband of presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, took the stage at the Democratic National Convention to honor his wife’s historic achievement. Bill’s stately-but-approachable appearance and middle-of-the-road fashion choices make him a terrific candidate for the supporting role of first spouse of the United States. (He was also the 42nd president of the United States.)

He may lack current first lady Michelle Obama’s upper arm strength, but he makes up for it with a nice head of hair.