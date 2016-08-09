Sovereign law made Cliven Bundy a "patriot" but Korryn Gaines "crazy" | REVOLT - The #1 Name In Music

In 2014, a Nevada rancher named Cliven Bundy led an armed militia in a standoff against federal rangers who, acting on a court order, had begun removing cattle that were illegally grazing on public land. Protesters with rifles blocked a highway and surrounded the agents on the ranch, preparing for battle. Not only did the police decide to back down, but Bundy held a press conference the next day calling the standoff a "success."

On August 1, 2016, a Maryland resident named Korryn Gaines refused to open her apartment door for police who, acting on a court order, were there to serve her a warrant for failing to appear in court. After an hourslong standoff, police kicked down Gaines' door, killed her and shot her 5-year-old son.

...

What's the difference between Bundy and Gaines?

What they have in common is just as important. Both Gaines and Bundy allegedly believed in the concept of sovereign law.