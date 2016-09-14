Just two days after the NCAA announced they were moving scheduled tournaments out of North Carolina in protest of the state’s anti-LGBTQ House Bill 2, the Atlantic Coast Conference—which includes North Carolina’s biggest Division I programs like Duke, UNC, NC State, and Wake Forest—announced it would also relocate several of their conference championships elsewhere.
The ACC is pulling championships out of North Carolina over anti-LGBTQ law
Seeded on Wed Sep 14, 2016 1:46 PM
