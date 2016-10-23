Did You Hear About The Thousands Of White Kids That Rioted Last Night And Trashed Their Own Town? – GOPocalypse

Last night a crowd of up to 10,000 people, by some estimates, started a riot in an American town. However, they weren’t protesting anything. In fact, as one news source put it, they were “understandably happy.”

In this writer’s opinon, the #AllLivesMatter movement is to blame for inciting violence through their rhetoric. Unsurprisingly, cowardly Republicans like Donald Trump refuse to comment on this issue. They’re afraid to call it what it is: Radical White Terrorism. How can they protect America from these domestic terrorists if they can’t even say the words RADICAL… WHITE.. TERRORISM?

The funny part, though, is that I can’t criticize the cops if I view this objectively. They moved in, didn’t engage in any kind of seriously physically traumatic response against the college kids, did what they could to disperse things as quickly as they were able to, and in the end it was probably best described as a minor amount of arrests and people injured. It’s too bad this isn’t the response that comes for non mostly-white riots.