Johns Hopkins to resume gender-affirming surgeries after nearly 40 years

Johns Hopkins University is setting itself up to reclaim a reputation it once had as the leading academic medical institution when it comes to providing affirming care for transgender people, but it has nearly four decades of damage to repair.

Earlier this month, the heads of Johns Hopkins Medicine issued a letter to their colleagues addressing increasing scrutiny on the institution. One of its faculty members, Paul McHugh, has become the face of anti-transgender advocacy, propping up junk science to justify rejecting transgender identities. McHugh’s latest “special report” in The New Atlantis, co-authored with Lawrence Mayer, another Johns Hopkins professor, challenged basic premises about the nature of LGBT identities by cherry-picking studies and sounding anti-LGBT dogwhistles. This prompted the Human Rights Campaign and other LGBT advocates to call upon Johns Hopkins to disavow the report and abandon the legacy established by McHugh’s leadership.

The letter confirmed that the medical school intends to do just that.