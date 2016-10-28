Newsvine

Voter fraud suspect arrested in Des Moines

    A Des Moines woman has been arrested on suspicion of voting twice this month in the general election, police and court records show.

    Terri Lynn Rote, 55, was booked into the Polk County Jail about 3:40 p.m. Thursday on a first-degree election misconduct charge, which is a Class D felony.

    Rote, a registered Republican, reportedly cast an early voting ballot at the Polk County Election Office, 120 Second Ave., and another ballot at a county satellite voting location in Des Moines, according to a Des Moines police report.

