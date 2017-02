Wisconsin Voter ID laws were put into place to help eliminate so-called election fraud. Voter ID laws require the ID must resemble the person in front of poll worker but the address on the ID doesn't have to be current. The name on the ID also doesn't need to be an exact match for the name in the poll book.

Wait. The name and address don't have to match what's in the poll book, but the picture on the ID has to match the person standing there?

And this is supposed to combat voter fraud?