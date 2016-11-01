How This Poster in a Women's Restroom at a Bar Cleverly Combats Sexual Assault | Adweek

A county council in England has come up with a clever and discreet way of combatting sexual violence and abuse.

...

The copy reads: "Are you on a date that isn't working out? Is your Tinder or POF [Plenty of Fish] date not who they said they were on their profile? Do you feel like you're not in a safe situation? Does it all feel a bit weird? If you go to the bar and ask for 'Angela,' the bar staff will know you need help getting out of your situation and will call you a taxi or help you out discreetly—without too much fuss."