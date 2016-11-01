Newsvine

Veronikka

About If men are from Mars, and women are from Venus, then Trans people are the true Earthlings. Articles: 25 Seeds: 236 Comments: 7011 Since: Dec 2008

How This Poster in a Women's Restroom at a Bar Cleverly Combats Sexual Assault | Adweek

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Veronikka View Original Article: adweek.com
Seeded on Tue Nov 1, 2016 5:47 PM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    A county council in England has come up with a clever and discreet way of combatting sexual violence and abuse.

    ...

    The copy reads: "Are you on a date that isn't working out? Is your Tinder or POF [Plenty of Fish] date not who they said they were on their profile? Do you feel like you're not in a safe situation? Does it all feel a bit weird? If you go to the bar and ask for 'Angela,' the bar staff will know you need help getting out of your situation and will call you a taxi or help you out discreetly—without too much fuss."

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor