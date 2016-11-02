Newsvine

Male birth control study nixed after men can't handle side effects women face daily

    A male birth control shot exists and is nearly 96% percent effective at preventing pregnancy, researchers found, but a study on the contraceptive ended early after men taking it reported negative side effects including mood swings, an altered libido and acne.

    In other words, they experienced side effects faced by women already taking birth control every day.

    "Twenty percent or 30% of the women who take oral birth control pills experience depression and have to take medication for it. So the difference just struck me," Elizabeth Lloyd, an Indiana University biology professor who is unaffiliated with the study, told CNN.

    "They terminated this study once it showed 3% depression for the men."

