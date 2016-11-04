The Anti-Cellphone Tech Used by Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K., and Guns N' Roses - Bloomberg

After designing the low-tech device, Dugoni sent specs to Asian manufacturers he contacted through Chinese online bazaar Alibaba. When fans enter a venue, they place their phone into a socklike pouch made of a wetsuit-type material. A lock at the top looks like the security tag retailers use on clothing. The locked-up phone still works; concertgoers feel it vibrate. To liberate the phone, a user must leave the performance area and tap the case on one of the wireless devices stationed at kiosks outside.