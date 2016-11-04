Newsvine

KING: Where's all the outrage when white men kill police? - NY Daily News

    Hardly a day goes by when someone doesn't express outrage to me over how the Black Lives Matter movement is getting cops killed. This, of course, is a lie. Black Lives Matter hasn't gotten a single cop killed. Deeper than that, though, is the fact that white men all over America continue to kill police with very little outrage.

    Back in May, I wrote how fatal police shootings had indeed escalated in 2016, but that 71% of the people who had shot and killed police officers were actually white. That trend continues.

