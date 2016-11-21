Indiana man cites religious freedom law for not paying taxes | Indiana | nwitimes.com

Rodney Tyms-Bey, 41, argued at trial that the state’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act is a valid defense for not paying his state taxes because he sees them as a burden on his religion. The court rejected his argument.

...

Some defendants in Indiana have been citing the 2015 law as a defense because a clause in the act permits individuals to use the law in criminal legal proceedings.

“When this law was signed, it opened up a whole new world of legal defense,” Matthew Gerber, Tyms-Bey’s defense attorney, said.