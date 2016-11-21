Newsvine

Veronikka

About If men are from Mars, and women are from Venus, then Trans people are the true Earthlings. Articles: 25 Seeds: 236 Comments: 7010 Since: Dec 2008

Indiana man cites religious freedom law for not paying taxes | Indiana | nwitimes.com

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Veronikka View Original Article: nwitimes.com
Seeded on Mon Nov 21, 2016 6:22 PM
    Discuss:

    Rodney Tyms-Bey, 41, argued at trial that the state’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act is a valid defense for not paying his state taxes because he sees them as a burden on his religion. The court rejected his argument.

    ...

    Some defendants in Indiana have been citing the 2015 law as a defense because a clause in the act permits individuals to use the law in criminal legal proceedings.

    “When this law was signed, it opened up a whole new world of legal defense,” Matthew Gerber, Tyms-Bey’s defense attorney, said.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor