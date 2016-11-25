CNN accidentally broadcast 30 minutes of hardcore porn last night

Last night at 11PM EST, some unsuspecting viewers getting ready for a brand new episode of Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown on CNN were surprised to see that scheduled programming had been replaced by 30 minutes of adult entertainment.

The mess-up only affected viewers in Boston, as CNN’s broadcasting in the city is provided by RCN, a local television provider. Despite the channel sending through the correct video signal, but somehow RCN managed to press the wrong buttons and provide viewers with something quite different.