If men are from Mars, and women are from Venus, then Trans people are the true Earthlings.

CNN accidentally broadcast 30 minutes of hardcore porn last night

    Last night at 11PM EST, some unsuspecting viewers getting ready for a brand new episode of Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown on CNN were surprised to see that scheduled programming had been replaced by 30 minutes of adult entertainment.

    The mess-up only affected viewers in Boston, as CNN’s broadcasting in the city is provided by RCN, a local television provider. Despite the channel sending through the correct video signal, but somehow RCN managed to press the wrong buttons and provide viewers with something quite different.

