The season is called winter; and the reason is the Solstice. As to holidays - there's Thanksgiving, Chanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, Festivus, Saturnalia, New Year... (I'm sure I'm missing a few)

So many holidays to celebrate, so Happy Holidays, and Wesoł‚ych ś›wią nt i szscę›liwego Nowego Roku.