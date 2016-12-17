Danish Electronics Store Shows Family Accepting Transitioning Teen In New Commercial | NewNowNext

A beautiful commercial for the Scandinavian electronics store Elgiganten is perfectly portraying the spirit of the season.

The ad shows a family bustling around a living room that is full of the joy of Christmas, except for a transgender teen who is clearly struggling to feel comfortable among the rest of the family.

The dad gets up to give his child a gift, and her look after opening it should serve you a heavy helping of holiday happiness.

The company says the slogan, “Let the gifts talk,” is a reminder that your Christmas present has the ability to say “big, important, beautiful and hopeful things.”