Danish Electronics Store Shows Family Accepting Transitioning Teen In New Commercial | NewNowNext

Seeded by Veronikka View Original Article: newnownext.com
Seeded on Sat Dec 17, 2016 1:11 PM
    A beautiful commercial for the Scandinavian electronics store Elgiganten is perfectly portraying the spirit of the season.

    The ad shows a family bustling around a living room that is full of the joy of Christmas, except for a transgender teen who is clearly struggling to feel comfortable among the rest of the family.

    The dad gets up to give his child a gift, and her look after opening it should serve you a heavy helping of holiday happiness.

    The company says the slogan, “Let the gifts talk,” is a reminder that your Christmas present has the ability to say “big, important, beautiful and hopeful things.”

