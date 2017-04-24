The Terrifying Shortage Nobody Is Talking About

We've been ignoring scientists' warnings for decades, and now their dire predictions are coming true: America is running out of poison. This is a crisis more urgent than California's water shortage. "But what about water?" you might be asking. "People need it to live!" Well, people need poison to die. And we've been ignoring the poison drought for too long. We didn't listen when Oklahoma had to delay executions because it ran out of sodium thiopental. We didn't listen when the amount of pentobarbital in Texas dropped to levels so low that they could only execute seven people last year. Seven. In all of Texas. Does that seem normal to you?